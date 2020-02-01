Bhubaneswar: Although the authorities have initiated action against the tainted Dillip Constructions for the Bhubaneswar airport bridge collapse incident, experts have questioned the future of projects worth over Rs 200 crore being undertaken by the firm.

Sources at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) have said the firm has three major projects directly under its control and another in which it is a third-party. Moreover, the projects were awarded to the firm even as it is blacklisted by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

“The tender for construction of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, refurbishment of the canopy roof at the BPIA and construction of link building between terminal 1 and 2 was awarded to the firm. Though the temporary debarment of the firm was issued in March last year, tenders to the firm had been given much before,” a senior BPIA official said.

While the debarment to a firm was issued on the basis of quality of work, service or delays, Dillip Constructions was temporary debarred for taking up further projects for constantly missing the deadlines for the contracted projects.

While the collapsed terminal building was estimated at Rs 56 crore, it was set to be completed by February this year, only 10 per cent of the project was completed till now. Similarly, the deadline for ATC tower project contract worth Rs 42 crore was August last year. Moreover, the much-awaited Parallel Taxi Track project worth Rs 97 crore, to which Dillip Constructions is the third party, was set to be completed by August, 2019. But the construction firm has missed more than six deadlines so far.

Experts believe the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which had issued the tender for the collapsed link building on the basis of minimum bidding has played a role in the mishap. Sources suggest that the estimated cost of the project which was Rs 56 crore was awarded to Dillip Constructions at Rs 55 crore, 3 per cent less.

“Apart from the minimum bidding, construction firms also made informal offers to avoid competition with other bidders quoting same amount. This resulted in cost cutting by the firm at formwork (centring and shuttering phase) and that is why cheap quality works led to collapse of the structures,” explained Priyabrata Dutta, a former civil engineer.

While the AAI has set a panel to probe the collapse, BPIA sources believe the tender for remaining projects is unlikely to be revoked. “The revocation for the rest of the projects may lead to further delay in the projects and it might also invite legal rigmarole,” a source at BPIA said.

Although the firm has been tainted by AAI, social outfits have complained the firm was assigned construction and renovation works around Srimandir at Puri.

“Does the workers’ safety mean nothing,” slammed Basudev Sahoo, a social activist. “How can the tainted firm be allowed to work any further? It would mean risking the lives of many more workers,” he added.

