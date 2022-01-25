Ganjam: In a shocking incident, BPL beneficiaries were allegedly distributed Re 1-kg rice mixed with plastic rice at Puintola under Ganjam NAC area, sources said Monday.

Many beneficiaries complained to have received rice mixed with plastic rice in their sacks during distribution of Re 1-per-kg rice during this month. Some of the beneficiaries have lodged a complaint with the PDS dealer.

When contacted, block supply inspector Santosh Kumar Dash said the samples will be collected and sent for an examination to ascertain the veracity of the claims made by the beneficiaries.

Sources said people living below poverty line (BPL) as well as scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, differently-abled and beneficiaries of Antyodaya scheme were distributed Re 1-a-kg rice.

Earlier, there were allegations of distribution of substandard rice but distribution of plastic rice to the beneficiaries has surfaced for the first time. Annoyed locals alleged that bonhomie between the millers and district civil supplies department officials has resulted in the mess.

They claimed that as per rules, civil supplies officials should check the quality of the rice before distribution but they have stayed off from the practice.

They alleged that the supplies officials have not learnt a word or two from the distribution of moth-infested rice at Umuri Dharma Saranpur village under UDS Pur panchayat and at Podampeta village of Palibandha panchayat. This had sparked protests a few years back.

The district Collector had then served a notice on the district Civil Supplies department asking it to show cause on distribution of moth and insect infested rice, they added.