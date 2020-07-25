Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) officials Friday announced fresh guidelines for conducting final semester online exams where students will get an ‘exit opportunity’.

In a circular, exam director Deepak Kumar Sahoo said that as per the order passed by the vice chancellor of the university July 24, 2020, if a regular student avails this exit opportunity in the final semester examination and fails to pass the examination for whatever reason, he or she will be allowed to appear for the examination in the offline mode in regular subjects once the colleges reopen.

Earlier, BPUT’s final semester exams were postponed due to lockdown in four districts up to July 31. Prior to that, students of the university stirred against holding of exams amid the coronavirus pandemic as it would have endangered them. They also said that as many of them stay outside the state, it will be difficult for them to appear physically for the exams due to the lack of transport services.

The students had demanded that the varsity promote students on the basis of results of previous semesters and internal examinations like other reputed educational institutions. Moreover, the students have also opposed holding an online exam, evaluation of answer sheets and result declaration through a third party in Telangana.