New Delhi: Everybody knows about the romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two however, have never discussed in the open their feelings about one another. However, they have been seen at many places together and their PDA hasn’t come as surprise to anyone who is in the know of things.

Well the romance between the two received another endorsement when Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji announced the film’s release date in a recent video. The movie features both Alia and Ranbir along with Amitabh Bachchan. In the video Ayan refers to Alia as Ranbir’s girlfriend. He is heard telling Ranbir, “Tell your girlfriend to stop recording. She is always recording something.” Ayan makes the statement pointing towards Alia, who is busy recording the video.

See links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Dp-uilcSX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8DZ07NlM26/

At the end of the video, Ayan announces the film’s release date, which is slated to hit the screens December 4, 2020. ‘Big B’, who also features in the video, tweeted the big news and said that it can’t be changed now.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia said, “So This just happened! Brahmastra on December 4, 2020. Promise.”

“Coming to cinemas on December 4, 2020 and Ayan is not allowed to change it now,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

The rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018. The actors recently featured in a TV commercial together. Alia and Ranbir are frequently spotted together at public events and otherwise.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan. The film’s impressive star cast also includes Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a guest appearance in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

PNN & Agencies