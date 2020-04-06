Rio de Janiero: With all football postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, footballers are mostly engrossed in dribbling with toilet roll, a challenge which has gained steam on social media.

In a video which has gone viral, though, Brazil star Neymar is seen playing with his dogs at his lawn with the Paris Saint Germain striker dribbling past them and scoring a goal. He is also seen throwing the ball for the dogs to run and fetch them.

Neymar has donated $1 million to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in his native Brazil.

The funds were divided between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a charity campaign launched by television presenter Luciano Huck, Xinhua reported citing Brazilian TV network SBTN

Neymar is one of the world’s highest paid footballers, reportedly earning three million euros ($3.2 million) a month at Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil is the South American country most affected by COVID-19 with more than 10,000 infections and 446 fatalities, according to worldmeters.info.

IANS