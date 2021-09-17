Bhubaneswar: They were called the ‘Indian Express’. Initially the two chugged at a pace that left most of their opponents floored on the tennis courts. Sadly however, the combination of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi did not last for a substantial period of time as differences split them apart. But then there story was real… of guts, glory and tears. And there couldn’t have been a better story of for reel.

‘ZEE5’ brought audiences Friday the intriguing and untold story of Lee-Hesh in BREAK POINT releasing the first trailer of the series. It is a seven-part series that shows some of their most epic tennis matches. The series also throws light on the relationship Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi shared off the courts. The series shows the accomplishments of the two on the tennis court, their off-court lives, and the public split which broke the heart of millions. The series is brought together by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal, Chhichhore and Bareilly Ki Barfi fame.

See trailer: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CT6oq5eoTDz/

While the posters generated massive intrigue and curiosity, the trailer of the highly anticipated series is finally out. It is guaranteed to stir up conversation. This is the first time that the two Indian tennis icons are getting candid and honest about their split. In the process both Leander and Mahesh are putting speculations to rest by each narrating their side of the story. The trailer also features tennis icons Sania Mirza, Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan among other family and friends.

“We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons. That’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions. But, in this series, they are two friends opening their hearts and showing emotion to the world. We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the ‘Do’s and Don’ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with ZEE5 for this one,” Ashwiny and Nitesh have been quoted as saying by ‘Spotboye.com’

Leander also has a few words to say on the web series. “It feels surreal to see myself on screen, laying my life out there for the world to see. But I realise that a lot has been said and speculated and there’s no better way to put it to rest than by addressing it head-on. So, I am happy that we are getting a chance to tell our story firsthand. I hope that the audience continues to admire our on-court partnership and respect our reasons to break-up,” Leander has said.

“All partnerships go through turbulence and highs and lows and so did ours. While the world knows about our on-court partnership, this is the first time that they will get to know about our off-court lives and relationship. However, that should not take away our victories and achievements as despite our differences. Lee-Hesh made history and we are proud of that,” added Mahesh.

The seven-part series will premiere October 1 on ZEE5 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.