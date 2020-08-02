New Delhi: Amit Shah has tested coronavirus positive. He is being administered treatment as per doctor’s advise, he revealed in a tweet. He also advised all those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.