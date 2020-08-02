New Delhi: Amit Shah has tested coronavirus positive. He is being administered treatment as per doctor’s advise, he revealed in a tweet. He also advised all those who have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
