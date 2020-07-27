Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare the Matriculation Examination result for the academic year 2019-20 July 29, the School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed in a press meet Monday.

The matriculation examination this year started February 19 and continued till March 2. A total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared in the examination held across 2,888 centres. However, the evaluation of answer papers got affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Once published, the students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Here’s how you can check the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites – bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Result’ link and click on it

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Dowload the result

Results are also available on some of the Results app on google play store.

If the websites are down, one can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 5656750 in the given format – RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

PNN