Jaleswar: The spread of the deadly COVID-19 forced the Balasore district administration to extend the shutdown period for another week in Jaleswar municipality, Monday.

The shutdown, which was initially imposed from July 20 to July 27, has been extended to August 3.

Residents of the civic body have been asked to obey the shutdown restrictions till 5am of August 3.

During the extended seven-day shutdown period, the district administration will undertake containment measures like contract tracing, symptom checking and ensuring isolation of suspected cases and door to door health screening of people.

The district administration has assured that during the shutdown, emergency services will remain open including milk and medicine shops. All other shops, private and government offices will remain closed. However, fire station, electricity office and emergency section at collector’s office will remain open.

Banks shall be allowed to open from 8 AM to 12 noon with 50% of staffers, and customer services shall be provided from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Besides, Karua panchayat under Basta block of the district has been declared as a containment zone.

It may be mentioned here that with 19 new positive cases reported Monday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 856. On the other hand, 207 patients are undergoing treatment in the COVID-19 hospitals while 645 patients have recovered from the disease. Two patients in the district succumbed to COVID-19, while two died due to other diseases.

PNN