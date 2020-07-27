Puri: When health workers are sacrificing their lives for the service of the general public during this COVID-19 pandemic, poisonous attitude towards them in several places of the country is setting a bad example.

Unfortunately, such attacks on health workers deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health care providers and undermine health systems.

A point in case is being noticed in Penthakata area of Puri town, Sunday, where some villagers attacked health workers when they were trying to shift a COVID-19 patient to a COVID hospital.

Puri Tehsildar Ashish Ranjan Sahu has written a letter to the IIC of the Sea Beach police station Sankarsan Dalei, directing him to take immediate action against the villagers who had attacked the health workers.

In the letter Sahu wrote, “Being the Incident Commander, I direct you to take appropriate action after an inquiry into the issue.”

In his letter, Sahu mentioned the name of some villagers including Osipili Aama, Bondi Maleswari, Bondi Laxminarayan, K. Chitama, CH R Laxmi, CH Babuji and CH Jagadish as attackers. However, all the attackers had been following the instruction of one K. Krupa Rao while assaulting the health workers, added Sahu.

Sources said that Sunday afternoon an ASHA worker along with some other health workers went to Penthakata area to shift a person to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital after his report came positive. Relatives of the patient and some villagers together opposed the health workers to enter into their locality. They also allegedly attacked the health workers.

PNN