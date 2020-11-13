Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday arrested Paul Bartel, friend of Hindi film actor Arjun Rampal.

Rampal has also been summoned by the NCB. The NCB, which is investigating alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry, questioned the actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Wednesday for about six hours.

Thursday, Demetriades was questioned at the NCB’s Zonal Office in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. After raiding the actor’s residence Monday, NCB issued summons to both Rampal and Demetriades. The NCB seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid. The actor’s driver was also questioned by the sleuths.

Earlier, Demetriades’ brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested from a resort at Lonavala October 19 in a drugs-related case.

The agency had also questioned actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Aki Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the drugs case.