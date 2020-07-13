Moscow: Russian university, Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, has claimed the clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on volunteers have been completed successfully.

The University began clinical trials of the vaccine against Sars-Cov-2, which is the cause of the COVID-19 infection, was produced by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology June 18.

How it was tested on volunteers?

First group comprising 18 healthy volunteers got vaccinated June 18

The second group(20 volunteers) received the vaccine June 23 at the Practical Research Centre for Interventional Cardiovasology.

The volunteers were males and females within the age group of 18 to 65.

They receive a lyophilised vaccine or a powder from which a solution is prepared for intramuscular injection.

Some participants reported headaches and very high body temperature, however, the university said these symptoms subsided completely within 24 hours after the vaccine was administered.

The participants have been kept in single or double wards on campus at Sechenov University.

They will have to spend 28 days in isolation after the vaccine injection to protect them from exposure to other infections and will be monitored for 6 months after discharge.

During the period of isolation, the volunteers were also offered psychological support.

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Gamaleya Institute is also being tested at Burdenko Military Hospital in Moscow.

The military hospital is using the liquid form of the medication during the clinical trial.

PNN/Agencies