Baliapal: A brick bridge dating back to the British Era under Balasore works department limits, which was in a dilapidated state due to lack of adequate maintenance over the past years, caved in Tuesday.

The bridge which is located at Ghantiadi area on Baliapal-Basta main road is reported to have caved in later. Following the collapse of the bridge, a large crater of five to six feet deep was created on the road.

Passenger buses, trucks and several other vehicles got stranded on this main road for long hours. On being informed, a junior engineer of the department reached the spot and covered up the crater with sand- filled bags. Subsequently, vehicular movement was restored.

Worthy to note, Baliapal-Basta main road at Ghantiadi area had received cosmetic repair in 2009. However, the brick-made bridge of olden times was not allegedly repaired at that time.

On being contacted, assistant engineer of Balasore works department Manoranjan Behera said, “As the brick-made bridge was of British Era and had run down over past several years, it caved in. However, the bridge was not dismantled in 2009 as it was strong then”.

A new bridge will be constructed soon in place of the old one after obtaining approval of departmental higher-ups, Behera added.

PNN