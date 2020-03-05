Puri: Illegal brick kilns mushrooming in several gram panchayats under Puri Sadar block here have been raking in moolah by greasing the palms of some unscrupulous Revenue department officials, said sources.

It has come to the fore that some people with political and social clout in the area have been engaged in brick-making business in violation of labour laws.

According to sources, at least 500 illegal brick kilns are operating in Malatipatpur, Chalishibatia, Ganganarayanpur, Balipada, Biraharekrushnapur, Talajanga, Birabalabhadrapur, Hantuka, Birapratap pur and Chandanpur area of Puri Sadar block.

Hundreds of labourers, both men and women, from districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balasore and Sundargarh are working in these illegal brick kilns. Besides, some migrant labourers from Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are also engaged in brick making in Puri Sadar area, sources added.

It is learnt that some Revenue department official are on the payroll of the owners of these illegal kilns. As a result, the officials concerned are turning a blind eye to brick kilns where labour and environment norms were thrown to the winds.

“The brick kiln owners are forcing the labourers to work beyond stipulated working hours in violation of labour laws and are paying them poor remuneration. Besides, many children below the age of 14 years are also being engaged in brick making,” said a local.

A few labourers from Mayurbhanj have recently lodged a complaint against a brick kiln owner with the district labour officer, but to no avail, sources added.

A few brick kiln owners have admitted that they are providing monthly tips to some Revenue department officials. “No one can take any action against us. We have adequate proof to expose the officials. If required, we can upload these evidences on social media,” said a brick kiln owner.

Puri Sadar Tehsildar Ashis Ranjan Sahu said they have already started raiding illegal brick kilns. “Stern action will be taken against officials if they are found to have accepted bribes from illegal brick kiln owners,” he added.