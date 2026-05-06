Indian weddings are often in the spotlight for their quirky traditions and culture. Sometimes the groom’s entry goes viral, and sometimes the bride’s dance creates a stir on the internet. But this time, a video has left people in a split. The ritual of distributing sweets at a rural wedding suddenly turns so comical that everyone, from guests to social media users, cannot hold their laughter. The groom is seen avoiding eating sweets in the video, and the bride’s reaction becomes the talk of the town.

In a video going viral on social media, the bride and groom are seen standing on a stage where wedding rituals are underway. During this time, the bride lovingly tries to feed the groom sweets. However, the groom refuses repeatedly. At first, the bride tries to coax him with a smile, but when the stubborn groom continues to refuse, her temper flares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibhas Kumar (@vibhash2345x)

Indian weddings are often in the spotlight for their quirky traditions and culture. Sometimes the groom’s entry goes viral, and sometimes the bride’s dance creates a stir on the internet. But this time, a video has left people in a split.

The video further shows the bride suddenly slapping the groom in anger. The most amusing thing is that even after receiving the slap, the groom remains silent and calm. His facial expression makes people laugh even more. The audience on stage is momentarily taken aback, but then the atmosphere turns into laughter and fun. This is why the video is rapidly going viral on social media.

After watching the video, social media users are sharing their amusing reactions. One user wrote, “The rules were explained to the brother before the wedding.” Another said, “The groom didn’t react even after being slapped; that’s true wisdom.” Another user wrote, “Now you’ll have to eat sweets on time for the rest of your life.” Overall, this video is making people laugh a lot online and is rapidly going viral.