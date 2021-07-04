Nishchintakoili: The long wait of people living in riparian areas of Luna and Chitratpala rivers of Nishchintakoili block in Cuttack district for a new bridge across Luna river on Katikata-Jaipur road at Pubansha will come to an end soon.

The state government approved it Thursday. Earlier, officials of Kendrapara PWD had visited the spot identified for the bridge. Samples of soil, sand and water collected by them from the spot have been sent for laboratory test.

Similarly, a technical team also visited the site, inspecting the locations where the bridge’s both ends will meet the road. Once completed, people of about 20 panchayats residing in the riparian areas of Luna and Chitrotpala rivers will be benefited.

Other than doing away with the transportation problems faced by the farmers and traders, the bridge will also connect Cuttack district to Jagatsinghpur district.

Welcoming the move, Nishchintakoili block chairperson Sabita Ojha, Girish Mohapatra, Ashok Ojha, Ramakanta Mohanty and others expressed gratitude to the government and Mahanga MLA and Minister for Urban Development Pratap Jena.

Notably, with a view to improving the connectivity between Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, the Katikata-Jaipur road was upgraded. But the old narrow bridge on the road at Pubansha was left and is in a dilapidated state now.

The people of riparian areas had been demanding a bridge at Pubansha and brought the attention of Jena to their problems.

