Bhubaneswar: The state government has planned to construct check dams on the existing bridge structures on various rivers across the state with a view to enhance large scale conservation of surface water in streams and rivers.

The government has formed a four-member technical team under the chairmanship of engineer-in-chief (Civil) to identify feasible locations. Chief engineer (World Bank projects) is the member-convenor, while the EIC of Water Resources department and chief engineer (flood control and basin manager) are the two other members of the panel.

The government plans to construct at least 40 such storages or check dams in various parts of the state in next five to six years with an investment of over Rs 11,700 crore. To begin with, the Water Resources department has taken up eight such projects this year.

The check dams will be constructed adjacent to the existing bridges (on the upstream side) under Works and Rural Development department. The dams will preferably be constructed in different districts of Western Odisha and the KBK districts as the areas which suffer due to lack of irrigation facilities, sources said.

While the Works and Rural Development departments will identify the bridges where such structures can be constructed, Water Resources department will prepare the detailed project report in this regard.

The Maharashtra government has constructed such dams across its rivers and these have been of huge help to the farmers. The state government is likely to follow the Maharashtra model for construction of the bridge-cum-check dams.