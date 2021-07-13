Jharsuguda: People of Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts have been pressing for a bridge across the Mahanadi river for a long time. They feel the bridge will reduce the distance between the two districts and it will be easier for them to travel. Their long-pending demand is likely to be realised soon as the proposal for the construction of a bridge at Pujaripalli under Lakhanpur block of Jharuguda district has been mooted.

Keeping the interests of the people in mind, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had earlier held talks with people of both the districts about the bridge and had inspected the proposed site. Later, the MP had drawn the attention of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on the issue.

The NHAI had then engaged a consultancy firm (MSV International) to conduct a survey over the project. The firm has recently submitted its report to the NHAI.

Reports said that the distance between Jarimuli (Bargarh) and Pujaripalli (Jharsuguda) is only 12km. However, in the absence of a bridge across the Mahanadi, people from both sides have to take the long route via Chhattisgarh

Locals said that if a bridge is constructed across the Mahanadi in the region, it will reduce distance to a great extent between the two districts.

The bridge is expected to help create opportunities in tourism, education, agriculture, commerce, socio-economic and cultural sectors.

The director of the NHAI is weighing the importance of the bridge across the Mahanadi in the area, while the MP said that the bridge will definitely be constructed to reduce distance between the two districts and boost connectivity.