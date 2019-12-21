Charudutta Panigrahi

Not many would realise that Goa gives India the intangible value of individual and social freedom that keeps societies and communities bonded despite their own peculiarities. Goa has given India the internationalism that makes our country the melting pot of moods, colours and entities. Not that other states don’t, but Goa is that beautiful spot on the map that converses with the outside world as the ‘emissary child’ of India.

It has one of the highest per capita incomes, highest literacy rates, and highest quality of life — a factor that other states possess in varying degrees. But the state is not only about GDP or socio-economic growth. It is about the scarce life quotient called ‘Susegad’.

It is the most coveted possession of life, and Goa shares it with the rest of India and the world. It is derived from the Portuguese word ‘sossegado’ which means ‘quiet’. We find ultimate meditativeness in Susegad, the divinity of submission to nature.

Nearly 9 in 10 Indians suffer from stress. Research shows that chronic stress can become a national epidemic for all genders and ages, particularly those who are 25 to 35 years old. In India today, non-communicable diseases, mostly lifestyle induced, pose grave dangers to the future health of the country. It afflicts almost half the country and endangers the demographic dividend that we all assume to be available to us. But where is the quality of life that we guarantee them? What is the emotional quotient we help them build?

This lunacy and insecurity resulting in debilitating stress is destroying our society. It is ultra-toxic and poisons our families, relationships, work life, productivity, mental health and our nation.

Chronic stress depresses the immune system, alters our moods, and damages our professional and personal relationships. Just as, on the positive side, yoga has been shown to lengthen the protective caps at the ends of our DNA strands called telomeres and keep us more youthful, ongoing stress can actually change our DNA for the worse. It doesn’t keep us, “ourselves”. We change as persons. Stress levels seem to be high in India compared with other countries, both developed and emerging.

Goa is the truly liberated bright spot in India. Its Susegad can be the answer to the huge losses to the national economy and productivity. Susegad can help save healthcare costs, losses in productivity, performance, and of course, attrition. Susegad will not only prevent many symptoms that decrease employee productivity but will also be cheaper and much more effective for the nations’ growth.

Goa is the fertile land for all creative minds to huddle and work uninterrupted, undisturbed and without social interference. Freedom is in the air. It is all about the liberated minds of Goans. People make a place, not infrastructure or connectivity. The world view of Goans lends India the valuable seamless cosmopolitanism.

Susegad is the elixir of life. Modern mindfulness or contemplative centring is this rare quality of life that can be sustained through Susegad and some day Gross Happiness Index of the country (a la Bhutan), born out of a widespread influence of Susegad, would resolutely supplement the Gross Domestic Product.

In a household survey in Goa, it was found that Susegad is very much alive. Our mission should be to keep it immortal, notwithstanding the pressures of the changing time and convoluted

reasoning.

Osho, the spiritual master, had once said: “It is very difficult for the mind to say yes because once you say yes, the mind stops, then there is no need for the mind.” When the mind stops, the fears, the insecurities, the challenges, the inner fights come to a dead stop. If this happens at an individual level, with Susegad reaching out, the entire society can be transformed. Susegad is simple and yet very powerful, as is with all simple nuances and practices.

We all want liberated Goa to show the way. It can do much more. Let us hold hands to make it

happen.

The writer is an author and a futurist who works in Goa. He can be contacted at charu.panigrahi@gmail.com.