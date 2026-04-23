Chennai: Voting is underway across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu Thursday, with a voter turnout of 37.56 per cent being recorded till 11 am.

The key battle is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have added further intensity to the race.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray, with over 5.73 crore eligible voters expected to decide the electoral fate of the state.

Polling began early in the morning under tight security arrangements, and officials reported a steady voter turnout across districts. By 11 am, Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 37.56 per cent, indicating a brisk polling trend in several regions.

Election authorities are closely monitoring the process to ensure smooth and peaceful voting throughout the day.

Several prominent political leaders and public figures exercised their franchise during the morning hours. Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), cast his vote at a government school polling booth in Anganur, located in the Kunnam Assembly constituency of Ariyalur district.

K. Sasikala, former AIADMK general secretary, voted at Stella Maris College in Chennai. Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, she described the election as a “festival of democracy” and urged citizens across Tamil Nadu to fulfil their democratic duty by voting in large numbers.

G.K. Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress, stood in line and cast his vote at a Corporation School polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai, reflecting the enthusiasm among voters and leaders alike.

In Vanur constituency, VCK MP D. Ravikumar exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Morattandi.

Among celebrities, actor Trisha Krishnan cast her vote at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai, accompanied by her mother. When asked about expectations from the election, she refrained from political commentary and simply appealed to citizens to vote, stating that participation in the democratic process was most important.

With steady turnout figures and active participation from voters and prominent personalities, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a vibrant democratic exercise. Polling will continue until the evening, with officials expecting turnout percentages to rise further as the day progresses.`