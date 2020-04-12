London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged Sunday from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, according to a statement issued by Downing Street says.

Boris Johnson, 55 was in the St Thomas’ Hospital here for 10 days, three of which were in the intensive care unit when he had some respiratory difficulties. He returned to his usual ward, Thursday.

Downing Street said that the British PM would continue his recovery at his country residence, ‘Chequers’. “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,” the Downing Street statement said.

Earlier in the day Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is expecting a baby, said on Twitter: “Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky. There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones. I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital has been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”

Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has been self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms but has not been tested.

Agencies