Mumbai: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen in the role of Damini in the TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’. The actor feels that both the story and the title of the show are unique.

“For us Indians, especially while growing up, the first form of love was always referred to as ‘prem’ between Ram-Sita and Radha-Mohan. It is a form of love that is selfless, pure in essence and unique. In fact, I believe this should be the most exalted form of love. And that love is exactly what we’re trying to portray in the show,” she says.

Talking about the storyline, she adds: “In the contemporary world, we are taught to bind to any relationship that gives you something in return, whether it is affection, money, time or attention. This show is an out-and-out story of love. Love that is rooted in selflessness, a kind of love where there are no expectations in return, this love is as pure as it is innocent, unadulterated. No complaints, no demands’ and that is what I feel will separate this show from others.”

Damini, her character in the show, is today’s girl, well educated, straightforward and promising. “She has grown up in the same household with Mohan and has been in love with him for the last 12+ years. She is bright, ambitious, handles the house as well as the family business. She’s an achiever who doesn’t fail, no matter what. The only thing left for her to do is have a successful marital life with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia),” she reveals.

The backdrop of the show is Vrindavan, a city rich in history. “Well, we all got the opportunity to visit and shoot in Vrindavan and Mathura, all thanks to the show. It is a beautiful town full of peace and spirituality. That gave us an immense boost in spirit. Nothing could be more blissful than starting the project from this pious location,” she says.

Real storyline and relatable characters are what audiences prefer these days. “I believe broadcast media and society just mirror each other. People see characters and try to be like them, while makers take inspiration from real life people and scenarios to be portrayed on their projects. It is a cycle and this cycle is what keeps the connection intact,” she explains.

On whether regional connect helps, she adds: “Undoubtedly, If a show is based on Odisha, people are not going to connect to a woman wearing a lehenga choli or maybe perform a Lavani. A regional connection gives authenticity to your content and helps the audience connect better,” she explains.

As an actor, Sambhabana takes every new show as a new adventure. “In fact, I take every day as a new adventure. I’m a very ‘go with the flow’ kind of a person. So yes, every show, every character is a new adventure full of surprises. We meet new people, we shoot in various environments, we get to perform various kinds of scenes, we have our ups and downs and that’s what keeps my life dynamic,” she adds.

