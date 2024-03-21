Sundargarh: In the heart of this district, nestled among the lush greenery of Karlaghati, a tale of resilience and triumph is being written by a group of tribal women. Against the backdrop of troubled times and the dwindling of traditional livelihoods, these women have found a sustainable alternative for success, thus becoming beacons of hope for their community. Karlaghati, a remote village under the Kukuridihi gram panchayat in Subdega block, has long grappled with the uncertainties associated with agriculture. As farming lost its appeal and the availability of minor forest products declined, the need for innovative livelihoods became urgent. Twenty women from the Karlaghati Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS) then embarked on a journey to rebuild their economic fortunes. They took to the broom business and it proved very profitable.

In a tale of transformation, these enterprising women have not only sustained their families but have also enhanced economic growth, generating lakhs of rupees through their entrepreneurial endeavours. Central to their success has been the support extended by the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project-II (OFSDP-II), particularly its revolving fund, which has empowered over 1,400 women across 31 VSSs in the region. Under the mentorship of Digambar Upadhyay, team leader and Manoranjan Mallick, development officer of partner NGO, ‘SEWAK’, women of Karlaghati navigated successfully the complexities of business planning and market consolidation. Armed with determination and resilience, they ventured into the market and within a short period, their brooms gained traction, fetching them revenues of Rs 2.20 lakhs in just a year.

What sets these women apart is their vision beyond borders. By leveraging their ancestral craft and reaching out to traders from other states, they have elevated their profession into a thriving enterprise. With each phase of growth, they’ve repaid loans and reinvested in their business driven by the unwavering support of Karlaghati VSS, Sundargarh Forest division, Ujalpur Forest Management department and ‘SEWAK’. Sushma Soreng, secretary of the ‘Maria Mahila Self Help Group’, embodies the collective ambition of these women. She envisions a future where their business transcends state borders and becomes a symbol of empowerment and economic independence for tribal women everywhere. In the heart of Karlaghati, amidst the rustling leaves and the whispers of resilience, a new narrative unfolds – one of empowerment, ingenuity and the indomitable spirit of tribal women forging their own destinies. The brooms they weave not only sweep away dirt but also usher in a new era of opportunity and prosperity for their community