Basudevpur: Brother of Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray’s representative was kidnapped from Sudarshan Chowk under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district late Saturday night. Police detained some youths in this connection for interrogation.

The kidnapped has been identified as Routray’s representative Asit Kumar’s elder brother Ashok Kumar.

According to his family members, one of his friends called them up Saturday night to inform that Ashok had been kidnapped from Sudarshan Chowk.

On being informed, they launched a frantic search for him. They even tried to contact him in his mobile number but it was found switched off. They then lodged a complaint at Basudevpur police station.

Registering a case (No-34/20), police launched an investigation and subsequently found a van, believed to have been used in kidnapping, parked by the roadside in Soro area of Balasore district. Later, Ashok’s Royal Enfield bike was also found abandoned in the same Soro area.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

