Cape Town: A brother of former South African cricketer Vernon Philander was fatally shot in a street here, his family said. Tyrone Philander, a younger brother of Vernon, was killed Wednesday metres from the family home in the neighbourhood of Ravensmead. He was shot while delivering water to a neighbour, South African media reported. Vernon Philander said in a statement issued by the family that they were ‘coming to terms with the brutal murder’.

“There are no details around the incident at the moment. Speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace,” Vernon said.

Police said the shooting happened around lunchtime Wednesday. They are investigating the case as a murder. No arrests have been made.

A member of a community group said Vernon’s mother and other family members were in the yard of their house. It was from there they heard gunshots.

The 35-year-old Vernon retired from international cricket at the start of this year. He had a 13-year career with the South African national side. He was considered one of the best seam bowlers in the world. He played 64 Tests and 101 games across all formats for South Africa. The fast bowler, known for his nagging length and control, was due to join English county side Somerset this year. However, the deal was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.