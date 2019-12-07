New Delhi: The brother of the Unnao rape victim Saturday demanded justice for his sister, saying that the accused will have to go to the place ‘where she has gone’.

“She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her,” he told reporters.

The rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set on fire allegedly by five persons, died Friday night.

Following the death of the Unnao rape victim, DCW chief Swati Maliwal Saturday accused the government of being ‘deaf’ and ‘insensitive’ and not hearing the ‘screams’ of rape victims.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, who is on an indefinite strike to press her demand that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction, told reporters that she is ‘ashamed’ of her country’s government.

PTI