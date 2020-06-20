Polsara: In a shocking incident, two siblings clubbed their father to death and critically injured their mother at Badasahi village of Kalamb panchayat under this police limits in Ganjam district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Pradhan. His wife Apasara Pradhan is battling for life at Polsara government hospital. The accused brothers are Sushant Pradhan and Mangulu Pradhan.

Sources said that Abhimanyu and his two sons engaged in a verbal duel over some issues. In no time, it took an ugly turn when the brother duo lost their cool and attacked their father with sticks. They did not even spare their mother who tried to save her husband. They went on beating up Abhimanyu till he dropped dead.

Hearing Apasara crying for help, neighbours came to her rescue and rushed her to Polsara government hospital. By that time, Abhimanyu’s daughter Sushila lodged a complaint with Polsara police station. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case (Case No-151/20). Reaching the village, they seized the body and subsequently sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The police detained the two brothers for interrogation.

