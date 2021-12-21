Dhenkanal: Over 1 kg brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore was seized in Dhenkanal district, police said Tuesday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch raided near Ghatipiri under Dhenkanal Sadar PS Monday and seized brown sugar weighing 1 kg 90 gram from the possession of two drug peddlers.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Sahoo alias Kalu/Raka, and Santhosh Kumar Sahoo alias Santa, the STF said.

The accused are being forwarded to the court of district & sessions judge, Dhenkanal.

In this connection, the STF has registered a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is on.

Since 2020, the special task force in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 44 kg of brown sugar and more than 86 quintals 81 kg of ganja and arrested several drug peddlers in connection with the cases.