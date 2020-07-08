Jatni: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police Crime Branch Wednesday achieved a major breakthrough in crackdown against illegal narcotics trade and seized 3.602 kg of brown sugar from Jatni bypass in Khurda district.

The peddler has been identified as Manoranjan Sahoo (20). The accused hails from Bhaliabadin Kumbar Sahi under Khurda Town police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from STF nabbed Sahoo and seized 3.602 kg brown sugar from his possession, estimated to be around Rs. 3.5 crore.

Addressing a presser, police said that the accused was involved in a murder case at Dadhimachhagadia in Khurda Sadar area, June 2020. Police have also seized a pistol from the accused.

During interrogation police found out that the accused procured the contraband from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

Earlier in March, the Crime Branch STF seized over two kilograms of brown sugar worth around Rs 2.70 crore following raids in Balasore.

Former excise commissioner Sudarshan Nayak said, “Brown sugar is smuggled to India from countries like Nepal, Myanmar and Pakistan and supplied to various parts of the country.”

PNN