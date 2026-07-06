Rajkanika: A 21-year-old man sustained critical injuries after his right hand was nearly severed in a sharp-weapon attack in Odisha’s Rajkanika area Monday.

The incident took place around 10 am under Rajkanika police limits when the victim, identified as Sourabh Thatoi of Arasa village, was returning from his maternal uncle’s house at Barunadiha village.

According to reports, the attacker, a 45-year-old resident of Barunadia village, allegedly intercepted Sourabh and attacked him with a sharp weapon while he was riding his motorcycle, inflicting a deep cut on his right palm.

Locals rushed the injured man to the Rajkanika Community Health Centre. After administering first aid, doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Kataka as the bleeding could not be controlled.

After receiving information, Rajkanika police reached the spot and launched an investigation.