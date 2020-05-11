Bhubaneswar: Addressing a press meet, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) President Ramashis Hazra and Secretary Nihar Mohanty Monday confirmed that the evaluation of HSC answer sheets will start from May 20 and the process will last for 20 to 24 days.

Reports said that 60 centres have been selected for the evaluation of papers. Prior to the lockdown, 17,000 teachers were evaluating answer sheets of matric students for the 2019-20 session. But in order to speed-up the evaluation process, the BSE has appointed 6,000 additional teachers.

The name and other details of the teachers are available in the BSE website. On the other hand, the 17,000 teachers will evaluate the papers at the same evaluation centres they were assigned to earlier.

Use of mask and sanitisers have been made mandatory in the evaluation centre by BSE. To maintain social distancing properly three phases of time has been allotted to the teachers for evaluation of copies.

“No teacher can evaluate the matric answer sheet at their home,”said Mohanty.

He also said that no evaluation centre has been opened in containment zones. The teachers will reach the centres assigned to them by May 19.

In view of the heatwave like condition expected at that time, drinking water provision will be made at the evaluation centres for the teachers.

PNN