New Delhi: Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh has been appointed as deputy national security adviser.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

Singh retired as BSF chief December 31, 2022

When Singh took charge of the BSF August 31, 2021, he had created a history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959 batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June 1993 to January 1994.

Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.

He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.

