Rayagada: A BSF jawan Wednesday died by suicide at Kashipur camp in Rayagada district, sources in local police have said.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Dillip Mai from 68th batallion of BSF. He killed self with his service rifle.

A loud noise of firing was heard in the forenoon. Dillip was in his camp when the firing sound was heard. Colleagues of the man immediately rushed to the spot and found him lying dead in a pool of blood, following which the battalion informed local police.

Actual motive behind the man taking to the ultimate step is yet to be ascertained. However, family feud is being suspected as one of the prime reasons. Dillip had married nearly four months ago.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A detailed probe is underway.

