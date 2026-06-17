Narayanpur: In a significant breakthrough, security forces have recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from the dense Maspur-Gudrapal forest area in Narayanpur district during a special search operation conducted June 16, an official said Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the ‘E’ Company of a Border Security Force (BSF) battalion as part of continuous efforts to strengthen peace, security and law and order in the region.

While conducting an intensive search in the forest surrounding the Maspur camp, security personnel noticed a suspicious spot. They immediately cordoned off the area and carried out a thorough search, leading to the discovery of the hidden cache.

The recovered items included one country-made BGL launcher, seven BGL guns, one 12-bore rifle, 37 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, 15 metres of wire and five pouches.

All the materials were promptly seized by the security forces.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the weapons and ammunition had been concealed in the forest earlier, police officials said.

They said this successful recovery was the outcome of the continued vigilance of the police and security forces in Narayanpur, even after the district was officially declared LWE-free March 31, 2026.

Despite the achievement, authorities have maintained regular search operations in remote and forested areas to locate and remove any previously hidden arms, explosives and related materials that could disturb the hard-earned peace.

Senior officials described the operation as a major success that would further bolster the security environment in the district.

The state police in Narayanpur and central security forces have assured that such intensive joint search operations will continue in the coming days to ensure that no remnants of anti-social elements are left unchecked.

The recovery is expected to send a strong message to any remaining disruptive forces while reinforcing public confidence in the administration’s commitment to maintaining lasting peace, police officials said.