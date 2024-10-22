New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) Tuesday ruled out an increase in tariffs in the near future.

“We can clearly say we are not going to increase our tariffs in the near future,” Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), told reporters.

Today, BSNL’s prime interest is to see that its consumers are happy and to win their confidence.

“We don’t see any need for tariff hikes in the near future,” he said.

BSNL’s stance assumes significance as private telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, raised tariffs earlier this year.

Ravi said BSNL has already started offering 4G services in test mode and is focusing on ensuring customer satisfaction. A full-fledged commercial launch is expected this calendar year.

As many as 1.8 crore 4G customers have been onboarded by BSNL.

PTI