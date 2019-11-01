Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a move that is bound to give a jolt to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, an MP from her party Shyam Singh Yadav, attended Thursday a Samajwadi Party (SP) meeting and thanked its leaders for ensuring his victory. In September, the BSP suffered a major setback when all its six legislators in Rajasthan joined the Congress.

Shyam Singh Yadav arrived at a function organised by the Samajwadi Party (SP) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, leaving many surprised. Yadav, who won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency, said that he was not ‘afraid of anyone’ and would keep attending SP meetings and functions.

The SP and the BSP has contested the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, and the SP won five seats while the BSP got 10. Immediately after the elections, Mayawati called off the alliance accusing the SP of not transferring its votes to her candidates.

However, at Thursday’s function, the BSP MP addressed the SP members as ‘bhai’ and said they had worked hard for his victory in the general elections.

Shyam Singh Yadav, a former officer of the provincial Civil Services (PCS) hails from Ranipatti village in this district. As a former civil servant, he has worked in various capacities, including sub-divisional magistrate, municipal commissioner, special secretary and vice-chairman of different development authorities.

Yadav is also an ace shooter. He has participated in a number of shooting competitions at both national and international levels. He has been a coach of the national team and has also trained Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the former Union Minister.

IANS