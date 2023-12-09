New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha member Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities.
In a brief statement, the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit said, Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.
PTI
