Mumbai: Hina Khan, who was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was criticized for looking ‘dark and old’ in a recent airport picture. In the photos, Hina can be seen in blush pink floral co-ordinates. Barring her shades, the actress kept the rest of her look minimal.

Many users blamed it on Hina’s no make-up, while others called her ‘grandma’. It has been a busy year for Hina. Now that she back in Mumbai, she has settled into her routine and joined the gym. She also frequently goes out with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for movie dates.

The actress has been a part of several popular shows on television including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.