The Union Budget 2022 announced Tuesday was a hit and miss for the education sector.

While it has finally recognised the issue of learning loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to develop digital infrastructure was not given adequate attention.

The economically disadvantaged students, especially in rural areas, have lost essential years of education. Supplementary education can help bridge the gap to a large extent.

Expansion of the ‘One Class, One TV Programme’ from 12 to 200 TV channels to provide supplementary education in regional languages for class IXII is a welcome move but it will not be enough.

It is important that we adapt to our education system, pedagogies and assessments according to the changing times. Upskilling is the need of the hour.

Thus, the launch of digital DESH e-portal for skilling, upskilling and reskilling will be the key to adapt to the shifting dynamics.

Setting up of virtual labs and skilling elabs will be valuable in developing critical thinking among students.

(Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KIIT International School)

The Finance Minister used a Tablet to move the Budget proposal in the Parliament. This indicates that India is on the path of a digital revolution.

As expected, the government has tried to reduce the digital learning gap between the urban and rural students by introducing ‘One Class, One TV Programme’, which will not only counter the learning losses but will bridge the learning gap.

The e-Vidya initiative will be further expanded from 12 to 200 channels to facilitate supplementary learning. Emphasis has been given on e-services in rural areas.

It has been proposed that optical fibres will be laid in all villages by 2025.

The overall financial allocation towards education sector is Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 93,224 crore (Budget estimate) in 2021-22 financial year.

(Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group)

The Union Budget has given special focus on universalisation of quality education through bolstering the e-learning mode across the nation.

While a world-class Digital University will be established in the country, virtual labs and skilling e-labs would promote critical thinking skills and stimulate learning environments.

The Budget also aims at circulating e-content through digital teachers and promoting online skill development ecosystem.

(Jeetamitra Satapathy, Principal, Govt ITI-Bhubaneswar)

Setting up of a Digital University to provide access to world-class education to our students is a welcome step.

This year’s Budget also focused on digital learning in the wake of prolonged closure of schools due to the pandemic. The Digital University will impart teaching in all regional languages.

It will work with the central universities to provide the digital infrastructure and training. New skill development courses will also be introduced in the ITIs to boost the employability of our youths.

The Finance Minister also put emphasis on revising the syllabi of agriculture universities to meet the requirements for natural, zero-budget and organic farming.

(Basudev Bhatt, Educationist)

The Budget has all components to put the economy back on track. The proposal for national tele mental health programme is encouraging.

It has come at a very appropriate time. However, the allocation towards health sector is below expectations.

While thrust has been given on Ayushman Bharat, many other issues did not get much attention.

(Amrit Pattojoshi, Health Expert)

The budgetary allocation to the Environment Ministry has been enhanced by 5.6 per cent with a commitment to reduce India’s carbon footprints by proposing short-term and long-term strategies.

Emphasis has been laid on sustainable development, clean energy, climate action, wildlife protection, pollution control, chemical-free natural farming, livelihood of coastal communities and carbon-neutral circular economy.

Other significant initiatives include river linking projects to deal with water scarcity, new generation trains with better energy efficiency, resource mobilisation for green infrastructure, incentives for manufacturing of high efficiency modules and strengthening research institutes.

However, the government needs to do more for this sector.

(Jaya Krushna Panigrahi, Environmentalist)

The Union Budget 2022-23 by the BJP government has ignored the genuine demands of the farmers. It seems like an act of revenge on the farmers’ movement.

There is no relief for farmers and agricultural labourers. Farmers’ demand for assured procurement at remunerative prices and loan waiver has been ignored in the Budget proposal.

The allocation towards agriculture has come down in this Budget. The allocation towards rural development has also fallen from 5.59 per cent to 5.23 per cent.

There is also a cut in allocations for procurement of farm produce, MGNREGA, crop insurance, food and fertiliser subsidy.

The allocation for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was Rs 16,000 crore in the last Budget but it has been reduced to Rs 15,500 crore in this year’s Budget The allocation for PM KISAN is 9 per cent less than what was originally announced at its inception in 2019.

(Suresh Panigrahi, Convenor, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Odisha)

The Budget 2022 has given focus on digital currency and e-laboratory, which is a good thing but the Central government has ignored the issue of border dispute among states.

Nothing has been done for the formation of a border security council. The Finance Minister has put emphasis on farming along river Ganga, but she forgets about farmers living near Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers.

(Dilip Dash Sharma, Lawyer)

The Budget is not so encouraging despite the government’s focus on upskilling and digital learning. However, it seems that the education sector is being privatised in a planned manner.

Where is the focus to improve existing school infrastructure? We have been urging the government to allocate 6 per cent of the GDP to education, but the allocation never crossed even 4 per cent.

We were expecting more from the government as the education of our children has been severely affected by the pandemic.

(Naba Kishore Pujari, Educationist)

This year’s Budget will serve the interest of private companies as many projects would be implemented through PPP mode.

Though the salaried class got some relief, the core issues like Inflation, unemployment and poverty remained unaddressed. The initiative to counter the climate change is insufficient.

There is allocation for solar energy but no initiative has been announced to explore tidal, wind and other energy sources. It seems that the government is least bothered to bring down CO2 emission by 2030 and achieve the SDGs.

River linking plan will destroy our ecosystem.

(Sudarshan Chhotoray, Social Activist)

The government is planning to set up a committee to shape a policy for urbanisation. There is proposal for high speed trains and green infrastructure.

However, the Budget failed to address the issues of the poor and marginalised people.

Educated youths need employment. Even, the green infrastructure plan doesn’t speak anything about water bodies in cities and the issues related to urban forestry.

It seems that we will create more concrete jungles.

(Piyush Ranjan Rout, Urban Planner)

Overall, the Budget is good and the government has planned things with a long term vision by opting for monetary discipline and efficient financial management.

However, the only grey area is that there has been no special package for those who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

(Ashok Kumar Sharda, Vice President, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

The government has proposed 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrencies. Virtual currencies will replace the cash transactions in future.

The youths have already understood the potential of crypto currencies but high taxation can only stall the inevitable for some time.

(Sarthak Arya, Banker)

There is absolutely nothing for the middle class in the Budget. We have been facing salary cuts for last two years.

Many people are also depending on pensions but we did not get any tax benefits. High inflation rate is affecting the middle class.

(Prafulla Panda, Senior Citizen)

PNN