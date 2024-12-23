New Delhi: Stock markets will remain open for trading February 1, Saturday, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget, bourses BSE and NSE said Monday.

Stock markets are generally closed Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget February 1 for the 2025-26 financial year.

In separate circulars, the BSE and the NSE said the stock markets will be open for trading February 1, 2025, Saturday, on account of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Trading will be conducted during normal hours from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Markets were open February 1, 2020 and February 28, 2015, which were both Saturdays, when the Union Budgets were presented.

Stock markets have always been open during the usual hours since Budget presentation timings were changed from 5pm to 11 am in 2001.

PTI