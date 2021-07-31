Baripada: River Budhabalanga which originates from Similipal and passes through Mayurbhanj district headquarters has been a bane of riparian villagers.

The river has been changing its course and gobbling up villages over years. As of now, some villages 10 kilometres from the district headquarters are said to be on the verge of extinction.

For this, the villagers have held the district administration responsible, alleging the latter is not serious about the problem. Had the administration been serious, it would have already taken permanent measures to save their villages from being submerged in the river, they argued.

At the advent of rainy season, the fear of being eaten up by the river grips the riparian villagers. This season, the residents of Jamadapal, Kanchanpal, Balipal, Kundasahi and Mugarasahi of Hatikote panchayat under Baripada Sadar block are spending sleepless nights.

“It’s just a matter of time before the river devours our villages,” the villagers feared. They fear so because the river embankment is too weak to withstand the force of floodwater.

“Every year, due to the floodwater, the river changes its course and causes massive erosion. With no riverwall or stone packing in place, more than 50 feet of land has already vanished over past few years,” informed worried villagers including Hrusikesh Senapati, Santosh Bhuyan and Deben Ghosh of Jamadapal village.

Echoing the same concern, Ashok Ghosh, Santosh Naik, Basant Naik, Mohan Singh and Prafulla Barik of Balipal village alleged the river is gradually inching closer to their village.

If they are presently living in fear, it is only because of the officers and engineers being carelessness.

The residents of Hatikote panchayat have raised the issue with the superintending engineer of the water resource department, Mayurbhanj, on several occasions but no steps have been taken in this regard.

It is high time the administration took preventive measures. Or else, the five villages of Hatikote panchayat will be completely submerged in the coming days.

When contacted, executive engineer, district irrigation department, Lokanath Mohanty said, “A proposal for stone packing of the river embankment at Baliapal village at a cost of Rs 17 crore has been sent for approval. Once approved, the work will be started,” he added.

