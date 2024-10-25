Baripada: Amid heavy rains under influence of Cyclone Dana, Budhabalanga River in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district is in spate posing a threat to thousands living in low-lying areas of the district.

The threat of flooding looms as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its midday weather bulletin, issued a Red Warning (take action) for the district. The weather agency predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) is likely till 8.30am of October 26.

The Red Warning is also in effect for other districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Keonjhar.

From 8.30am of October 26 till 8.30am of October 27, the weather agency has issued a Yellow Warning (be aware). IMD said that heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

No warnings have been issued for the following days, according to today’s weather bulletin.

PNN