Enakshi, congratulations on the recent launch of Team Konark Suryas Odisha. Can you share with us the significance of this new venture for Assotech Group and its impact on Odisha?

Thank you! The introduction of Team Konark Suryas Odisha to the Legends League Cricket is indeed a significant milestone for both Assotech Group and the state of Odisha. For Assotech, this move reflects our commitment to community engagement beyond real estate. It’s part of our broader strategy to contribute to regional development through diverse avenues. For Odisha, having a team in such a prestigious league elevates the state’s profile on a national and international stage. It provides a platform for local talent to compete with global cricket legends, which is incredibly inspiring for the youth and beneficial for the overall sports culture in the region.

How does Assotech Group’s partnership with SANPRIYA Group enhance your collective vision for Odisha’s growth?

Our partnership with SANPRIYA Group is a strategic alignment of our shared values and goals. SANPRIYA’s expertise in lifestyle and infrastructure development complements our own vision of creating holistic and thriving communities. This collaboration is not only about investing in a cricket team but also about laying the groundwork for further development. Together, we’re planning to establish the Multi Sports Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar. This facility will provide world-class training and support for athletes, helping to cultivate local talent and contribute to the region’s sports infrastructure. The synergy between Assotech and SANPRIYA is a powerful force for driving meaningful growth and development in Odisha.

Can you elaborate on the strategic benefits and objectives of having Team Konark Suryas Odisha participate in the Legends League Cricket?

Team Konark Suryas Odisha’s participation in the Legends League Cricket serves multiple strategic objectives. Firstly, it positions Odisha as a key player in the national and international sports arena, attracting attention and potentially more investment into the state. Secondly, it provides a unique platform for local cricketers to showcase their talent alongside international stars, which is invaluable for their development and exposure. Thirdly, the initiative helps in enhancing the sports culture in Odisha, inspiring youth to pursue sports more seriously and fostering a stronger sense of community and pride. This move aligns perfectly with our goal of contributing to the state’s overall growth and well-being.

What role will the Multi Sports Centre of Excellence play in shaping the future of sports in Odisha?

The Multi Sports Centre of Excellence will be a cornerstone for nurturing and developing athletic talent in Odisha. It’s designed to be a state-of-the-art facility that provides comprehensive training, coaching, and support across various sports disciplines. By offering top-notch facilities and resources, we aim to create an environment where young athletes can thrive and reach their full potential. This centre will also serve as a hub for sports development, contributing to the growth of a vibrant sports culture in the region. Our goal is to provide a robust platform that not only supports elite athletes but also inspires and engages the broader community in sports.

How do Assotech’s broader real estate and infrastructure projects align with the values and objectives of Team Konark Suryas Odisha?

Assotech Group’s real estate and infrastructure projects are deeply intertwined with our values of innovation, quality, and community enhancement. Our developments are designed to create dynamic, livable spaces that contribute to the overall quality of life. This philosophy aligns with the objectives of Team Konark Suryas Odisha, as both aim to make a positive impact on the community. By integrating our sports initiatives with our real estate projects, we’re creating a cohesive strategy that supports both physical infrastructure and community engagement. This alignment ensures that our contributions to sports and real estate are mutually reinforcing, driving comprehensive growth and development in the region.

What future plans does Assotech Group have for supporting and developing the sports landscape in Odisha beyond the current initiatives?

We have several exciting plans for the future that build on our current initiatives. Beyond the Multi Sports Centre of Excellence, we are exploring additional opportunities to enhance sports infrastructure and support local athletes. This includes potential partnerships with sports organizations, further investments in community sports programs, and initiatives aimed at grassroots development. Our aim is to create a sustainable and supportive sports ecosystem in Odisha that fosters talent and encourages participation at all levels. We’re committed to leveraging our resources and expertise to contribute to the long-term growth and success of sports in the region.

How important is it for corporate entities to engage in regional development and contribute to community-based projects?

Corporate engagement in regional development is crucial for creating meaningful and lasting impacts. Companies have the resources, expertise, and influence to drive significant change and contribute to community well-being. By participating in projects that go beyond traditional business objectives, such as supporting sports, education, or infrastructure, corporates can help address community needs, inspire growth, and foster a positive environment. At Assotech, we believe that our role extends beyond real estate development, and we’re dedicated to making a difference in the communities we serve. Engaging in regional development allows us to align our business success with broader societal benefits, creating a win-win scenario for both the company and the community.

