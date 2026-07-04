An Island of 1,25,000 people drew the Indian Prime Minister for three days at the end of June. Was it just a goodwill visit, or more than it meets the eyes? One thing that is vindicated by this visit is that, in diplomacy, small is not trivial. Geography makes some islands large for geopolitics. The purpose of the visit was to be the Guest of Honour at the 50th birthday of Seychelles. Again, in statecraft, symbolism is strategic. Let us examine these two assumptions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the honour of the country: Guardian of the Blue Horizon, the first recipient of what is called the new Presidential Distinction. Let us cast our glance beyond the honours. Nine MoUs were signed covering: extradition treaty, digital banking, health, agriculture, space, new national hospital, UPI deployment agreement, AI and cyber security collaboration. India offered 175m USD, a Special Economic Package consisting of 125m USD, concessional credit plus 50m USD grant. New Delhi also handed over a fast patrol vessel, five high-speed boats, six ambulances, ten utility vehicles.

The message in this financial gesture is, “the Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles, it connects us”. Also, “we meet not as strangers, but as old friends”. And, “security in the Indian Ocean remains central to our relationship”. So, it is clear that the visit was not just goodwill.

In addition, the strategic im portance of the Island can be seen in its location: it sits near busy shipping lanes; close to the Mozambique Channel – key route for oil from the Gulf to Asia; monitors East-West trade. It is close to China’s base in Djibouti. Maritime domain awareness: Seychelles anchors India’s radar chain across the Indian Ocean – with Mauritius, Sri Lanka. It feeds data to Gurugram’s Information Fusion Centre. Without Seychelles, India has a blind spot. China check: India wants close ties without base, whereas China wants ports and bases.

From the Indian point of view, Seychelles becomes maritime eyes and ears watching 1.3m sq km for India – helping in countering piracy, drugs, illegal fishing etc. India has had links with the Island since 1770, and the Indian-origin community is a “living bridge”.

Seychelles’ perspective on India can be seen in the following elements of bilateralism. Economic: 175m USD package, UPI, space, AI, cyber, new training institute and hospital. Defence: Coastguard vessel PS Zoroaster was refitted by Indian companies, PS Lespwar was a gift from India. Dornier and radar are already in Seychelles. The joint exercised called Lamitye now consists of three services. Diplomatic: President Hermin ie was in Delhi in February this year, three months later Prime Minister Modi lands on the Island. Global South: Seychelles joins Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. It backs India’s quest for Global South leadership, especially on climate action.

Finally, Modi did not go to Seychelles simply for cake-cutting. He was there because the Indian Ocean is no longer “simply a route between East and West”. It is “an economic engine, store for critical minerals, corridor for data cables, and an arena for great-power rivalry”. India cannot match China on economic front, dollar-to-dollar. So, it follows what Chanakya taught: “be friends with the small to balance the big”. Chanakya is the Indian counterpart of the Chinese strategist Sun Tzu, the author of The Art of War.

Moreover, in the Indian Ocean, New Delhi does not want to own Islands. It wants Islands to choose India. And when 1,25,000 people welcome our Prime Minister, their highest new honour, inviting to address Parliament, and dock our warships for their National Day – that is a choice they make. Next time, if any observer comments, “foreign policy is for big countries”, they should be advised to watch Seychelles. From the Indian point of view, Seychelles remains an abiding strategic interest.

The writer is Professor of Practice, Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar.