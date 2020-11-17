Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Kamruddin, the main accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old law student, was arrested Tuesday from Faridabad in Haryana, the police said.

The victim ended her life Monday leaving behind a suicide note that said she was taking the drastic step in protest against police inaction.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that the suicide note had been sent for handwriting examination and added that the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

The victim’s family alleged delayed action by police on her complaint. According to the note, the victim said that on October 3, she was kidnapped by Kamruddin and his three friends. She alleged that she was gang raped by them.

The victim filed a complaint at the Anupshahr police station. She said that Kamruddin apologised to her and even offered to marry her after which she decided not to pursue the complaint.

October 16, Kamruddin and his friends again gang raped her and the police lodged a case on her complaint on October 24 but no action was taken against the accused.

The victim’s father told local reporters that his daughter ended her life because she was upset at police inaction.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the matter was being probed and the investigating officer, who apparently delayed probe in her complaint, has been suspended. “The role of inspector Anupshahr and the circle officer is being probed by SP crime and action will be taken if found guilty,” he said.

A police source revealed that during investigations, the mobile of the accused was traced to a location other than claimed by the victim which delayed action.

IANS