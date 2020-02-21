Purusottampur: At a time when all the temples dedicated to Lord Shiva were busy preparing for ‘Maha Shivratri’, Swapneswar Mahadev temple on the outskirts of Purusottampur locality in Ganjam district had a different picture as miscreants looted the temple and decamped with the money kept there.

As devotees started coming to the temple early in the morning Friday to offer prayers, the priest of the temple found the temple storeroom door broken. Later, it was learnt that approximately Rs 50,000 kept in the temple’s donation box had been stolen.

According to locals, the miscreants broke open the store room doors of the temple and fled away with the donation money from the box and Rs 50,000 given by the devotees for Puja Thursday.

On being informed by the temple authorities about the loot, IIC Jagannath Mallick along with his team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN