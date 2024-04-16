Jajpur: The bus accident in Odisha’s Jajpur district in which at least five people were killed and 40 others were injured was mainly due to “negligence” of the driver, a senior official of the Transport department said Tuesday.

This was stated by Additional Commissioner Transport(Road Safety) Lal Mohan Sethi after a preliminary investigation at the accident site.

The West Bengal-bound passenger bus from Puri fell off the flyover at Baraabati in Jajpur district Monday evening.

Stating that the bus was in “good condition”, having been registered in 2020, Sethi said the fitness certificate for the vehicle was also issued in March 2024.

“The accident might have taken place either due to rash driving or while overtaking a vehicle from the left side or the driver using a mobile phone while driving,” Sethi said.

This apart, the official said the driver didn’t apply brakes leading to the bus falling off the 15 feet high bridge.

“There was also no engineering deficiency. There were proper barricades on the flyover and required signage,” he said, adding that a criminal case will be filed against the driver.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack said that 46 people were brought from the accident site of which 19 injured were presently at the hospital.

The remaining people were discharged after initial treatment. Of the 19 injured persons, five were in the ICU. Two of the injured persons admitted to the ICU were stated to be very critical, a hospital official said.

While the identity of the deceased persons was yet to be ascertained, the official said most of the passengers were from the neighbouring West Bengal.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each deceased and free treatment to the injured.

