Bhubaneswar: One person Tuesday died after falling off a bus at Baramunda bus stand under Khandagiri police limits here. The deceased was identified as Santosh Gauda, 25, a resident of Jagannathprasad in Ganjam.

Gauda was working as a helper in a private bus plying from Ganjam to Capital city.

He was loading some goods packets onto the bus roof when his hands slipped off the ladder and he fell on the ground.

The locals rushed a critically injured Gauda to a hospital where he succumbed.