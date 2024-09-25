Bhubaneswar: In a bid to reduce students’ drop-out rate, Vedanta Sesa Goa-Iron Ore Odisha (IOO) recently launched school bus service for students from the peripheral villages of Rengalbeda and Nadidihi in Sundargarh district. The initiative aims at ensuring safe and reliable transportation for school children in the region. The 32-seater school bus was handed over to the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Sarpanch of Kasira, which will cater to the transportation of students to three different schools.

With the inauguration of the bus service, Vedanta IOO is addressing transportation challenges faced by students, reducing health hazards previously encountered by children walking long distances to school. The inauguration was graced by Koida block BDO Rashmi Rekha Patra, panchayat members, community members, and students. Key IOO staff, including COO – IOO Biswanath Sahoo, logistics head Camilo Fernandes, CSR and ER head Sambit Nayak were also present during the event. Commenting on the initiative, Sahoo stated, “This school bus service is not just a means of transportation. It represents our commitment to the holistic development of the communities we serve. By improving access to education, we are investing in a brighter future for the children and empowering the next generation to achieve their full potential.”

Speaking on the occasion, Koida BDO stated, “The introduction of the school bus service is a transformative initiative for the community. It not only improves access to education but also eases the concerns of parents regarding the safety of their children. We appreciate the effort of Vedanta Iron Ore Odisha for their continued support in uplifting the lives of students and families in our region.”