Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to submit an action taken and compliance report on the disbursal of Rs 3 lakh compensation in a starvation death case in Keonjhar. The apex rights body ordered that the compensation be equally distributed among all the children of the deceased, with proof of payment to be submitted to the Commission within four weeks. It also asked the Chief Secretary to report on whether the family possesses a valid and updated ration card after the death of the beneficiary, Late Nandi Munda, and if the remaining family members are routinely receiving ration supplies as per the provisions of the NFSA, 2013. “If the victim belonged to SC/ST community, as recognised by Odisha or the Government of India, the Chief Secretary must also submit a list of applicable benefits for this category, along with information on any benefits already provided to the family,” the order mentioned.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights defender Sagar Jena, the NHRC issued the directive last week. The petitioner, referencing media reports, brought to the commission’s attention the incident in which Nandi Munda, a widow and resident of Kuturu Sahi in Padmapur under Sadar block of the district, died from starvation January 3.

According to the complaint, after the death of her husband, the woman lived with her daughter and two sons. The entire family fell ill due to starvation. After the incident was reported in the media, government officials visited their residence and sent Nandi and her children to the hospital for treatment, where Nandi died. The complainant previously requested the commission’s intervention, seeking compensation for the next of kin (NoK) of the deceased and ensuring the proper care of her orphaned children. The commission took cognizance of the matter January 10 and directed the District Magistrate (DM) of Keonjhar to submit an ATR. However, no report was submitted despite a reminder sent March 15, 2024. The Chief Secretary has been instructed to submit the compliance report by October 27.